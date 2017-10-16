CBD Carts | Live Resin CBD Vape Cartridges - Lemon Haze Strain

by TribeTokes
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
  • Photo of CBD Carts | Live Resin CBD Vape Cartridges - Lemon Haze Strain
  • Photo of CBD Carts | Live Resin CBD Vape Cartridges - Lemon Haze Strain
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

Live Resin CBD is a premium product that aims to deliver a more potent and flavorful experience by preserving the full profile of the plant’s natural compounds. Live resin is extracted from cannabis that was fresh frozen at the harvest, preserving all of the juicy cannabinoids and terpenes better than dried flower.

TribeTokes pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling happy and relaxed. Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.

About this strain

Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand TribeTokes
TribeTokes
Shop products
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.

TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in stores throughout the country.
Notice a problem?Report this item