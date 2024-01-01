1,800mg Per Bottle: 1,200mg of CBD + 600mg of CBG Per Serving (0.5 mL): 20mg of CBD + 10mg of CBG (60 servings per bottle) Flavor: Lemon Mint
Our potent and refreshing CBD tincture is a welcoming addition to your daily wellness routine. Experience the many benefits of a CBD tincture including: Relaxation Healthy Inflammatory Response More Restful Sleep Stress Relief
Why MCT Oil? Oils high in fat content carry cannabinoids into your bloodstream more efficiently, increasing the bioavailability and effectiveness of CBD. In addition, MCT oil has its own benefits, such as promoting natural energy production and healthy fat metabolism.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.
TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in dispensaries in Massachusetts and New York.