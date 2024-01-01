CBG Tincture | Full Spectrum, CBD + CBGa Boosted | 1,800 MG

by TribeTokes
THC —CBD —
About this product

1,800mg Per Bottle: 1,200mg of CBG + 300mg of CBD + 300mg of CBGa
Per Serving (0.5 mL): 20mg of CBG + 5mg of CBD + 5mg of CBGa (60 servings per bottle)
Flavor: Lemon Mint

CBG, or cannabigerol, is a non-psychoactive rare cannabinoid with anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and neuroprotective properties. It is also being studied for gastrointestinal health. CBG is often called the “mother” or “stem cell” cannabinoid because other cannabinoids, such as THC and CBD, are synthesized from it in the plant.

Our potent and refreshing CBG tincture is a welcoming addition to your daily wellness routine, and is boosted with CBD and CBGa (cannabigerolic acid) for added benefit.

Why MCT Oil? Oils high in fat content carry cannabinoids into your bloodstream more efficiently, increasing the bioavailability and effectiveness of CBD. In addition, MCT oil has its own benefits, such as promoting natural energy production and healthy fat metabolism.

About this brand

TribeTokes
TribeTokes creates premium, craft cannabis vapes, edibles and topical products for the next generation cannabis consumer - who respects plant science, consumes mindfully and expects top quality products from trusted brands. We are dedicated to elevating the acceptance & aesthetics of the industry and celebrating its thriving community.

TribeTokes products can be purchased online (hemp-derived), and in dispensaries in Massachusetts and New York.
