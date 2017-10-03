Each full spectrum vape cartridge contains Delta 8 THC distillate, as well as CBD, CBG and plant-derived terpenes for additional therapeutic benefit. Our pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling euphoric, clear-headed and relaxed.



Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.



Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica known for its purple buds and cherished for pacifying the mind and relaxing the muscles – aka “comfortable laziness.” It’s no surprise that this is our #1 terpene profile for a good night’s sleep. Try Northern Lights while winding down your day to reach a mellow contentment.

read more