Each full spectrum vape cartridge contains Delta 8 THC distillate, as well as CBD, CBG and plant-derived terpenes for additional therapeutic benefit. Our pure and potent vape oil hits smooth and will leave you feeling euphoric, clear-headed and relaxed.



Our customers are loyal to our vape carts for a good reason! No fillers, no heavy metals – just potent vapes that taste and feel great. Don’t settle for subpar products – your wellness is our top priority.



Pineapple Express is known for its creative and energetic effects that make it a perfect “anytime” strain. It tastes of citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine. Consumers love Pineapple Express for its energetic effects and tropical flavor profile.

