TRIP LONGER QUARTER JAR // CANNABIS STORAGE



Keep your Cannabis Fresh by Storing your Favourite Strains in our Handbuilt, Trip Longer Leather and Glass Quarter Jar for Life Bettering.



Available in three distinct sizes, our classy, glass cannabis containers feature a screw top lid to seal in the flowers freshness, conceal any aromas and allow for hassle free transport of your legal weed. Pro Tip: Label the lids with strain stickers to mitigate future marijuana mix ups.



Our Leather Trip Longer Stash Jar covers are as functional as they are atheistically pleasing, making it easy and enjoyable to organize your strain varieties, conceal container contents and protecting the glass jars.



Warning: Mindful marijuana storage can positively affect the process, rituals and intent with which you apply cannabis to your life, helping optimize and elevate the overall experience. Use Wisely.



TRIP LONGER LEATHER & LONG HAUL GUARANTEE



All Trip Longer, Leather Goods for Life Bettering are designed by us to be super functional and hardwearing. Each item is completely handmade using only premium leathers, responsibly sourced from Canadian suppliers with a firm ethical stance on whom they are supplied by.



As always, we handset every stitch and every rivet. It’s how we know the best work is being done. We use only the best hand-stitching thread, a strong and sturdy Ritza 25 from Julius Koch, affectionately known as Tiger Thread, it’s the ultimate choice for long lasting stitches and ensures our products are hardwearing and built to last the longest trip of them all.



We use Chicago Style Rivets because like Chicago, they are hard as fuck.



Don't trust us? Each product is guaranteed. Stitching broke? Send it back, we'll fix it up and ship it back. Just like that.



Questions? Comments? Shout out : wetriplonger@gmail.com