Logo for the brand TrueToke

TrueToke

4-piece 2.2" Grinder

About this product

28 razor sharp curved diamond teeth with 4 cutting edges are designed to shred and fluff herb with ease. 21 precisely sized and placed holes ensure that only herb ground to the proper size falls through to the holding chamber. The 4-piece design is enclosed by a powerful rare-earth magnet and includes a fine micron mesh stainless steel screen to separate pollen from your shredded herb.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!