Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Truro Cannabis

Truro Cannabis

Secret

Product rating:

About this product

A unique Indica-Dominant hybrid of Secret Cookies and Kush Mints with a sweet, earthy aroma and heavily frosty purple and green buds.

Truro Secret is a unique Indica-Dominant hybrid of Secret Cookies and Kush Mints. This combination results in a sweet, earthy aroma and heavily frosty purple and green buds. Secret was proudly grown on the east coast in Truro, Nova Scotia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!