Twd.28 Garlic Jelly is an indica-dominant hybrid strain with strong THC and minimal amounts of CBD. Garlic Jelly is a cross of GMO X Jilly Bean. Its dense buds given off a strong herbal aroma with hints of diesel and spice.
Twd.28 provides everyday cannabis consumers with the essentials they’re looking for, including affordability, high-THC potencies, and understandable language. Why? Because we believe that choosing the right cannabis should be easy on the consumer and their wallet. It’s that simple.