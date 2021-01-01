About this product
Twd.28 Himalayan Kush is 28 grams of an indica dominant strain with high THC potential and minimal amounts of CBD. It originates in a mountain range in the Himalayan region. Its dense buds are covered in trichomes, giving off strong aromas of earth & pine.
About this brand
Twd.28
Twd.28 provides everyday cannabis consumers with the essentials they’re looking for, including affordability, high-THC potencies, and understandable language. Why? Because we believe that choosing the right cannabis should be easy on the consumer and their wallet. It’s that simple.