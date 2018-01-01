About this product
Jillybean, also called "Jilly Bean," is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by crossing Orange Velvet and Space Queen. This strain promotes creativity and produces euphoric, uplifting effects. The flavor of Jillybean tastes like tangy oranges and mango. Jillybean is the ideal strain for social butterflies and anyone looking to add extra happiness to their day.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
