Tweed Afghan Kush is an indica-dominant strain with high THC and minimal amounts of CBD. Afghan Kush originates from the Hindu Kush mountain range located along the Pakistan and Afghanistan border. The flowers tend to be dense and covered with trichomes. The terpene profile tends to lead with myrcene and be balanced with notes of cloves from the caryophyllene and hints of pine from the pinene.
Afghan Kush's roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has been perfected over centuries, making it the ultimate source for hash such as charas and the sticky black Afghani hash. White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds partner from the Netherlands, made its seeds available for everyone to grow. The buds of Afghan Kush develop into massive, blunt-topped nuggets full of resin and coming in big yields. Revered for its heavy resin content and powerfully sedating effects, Afghan Kush is a top choice for anyone looking to relax after a long day.
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
About this brand
We’ve got all your favourite strains, and formats that help you make the best of any moment, including:
Whole flower and pre-rolls
Drinks and edibles
Vapes and vape pens
Oils and softgels