20-26% THC | <0.1% CBD



Tweed C-Land is a sativa-dominant strain with high THC and minimal amounts of CBD. C-Land is a cross of Grand Daddy Purple and Bay Area Platinum C's. Its buds have a nice purple hue and possess a complex aroma from the terpenes myrcene, which tends to have a sweet and earthy scent, as well as caryophyllene, which is also found in cloves. It also has notes of pine from pinene and citrus from limonene.