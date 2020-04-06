About this product
CBD < 1%
Tweed Chemdawg is a sativa strain with high THC and minimal amounts of CBD. Chemdawg comes from a cross of landrace Thai and Nepali cultivars. Its buds are complemented by an orange hue and dense trichome coverage. Some associate spicy, sweet, and citrus flavours with the Tweed Chemdawg strain.
Chemdawg, sometimes called "Chemdog," is a hybrid marijuana strain that has developed quite the name for itself over the years. Between its mysterious origin, ambiguous genetics, and the plethora of successful crosses the strain has produced, Chemdog has practically secured itself a permanent place in the cannabis hall of fame. The original source of powerhouse strains like Sour Diesel and OG Kush, Chemdawg is known for its distinct, diesel-like aroma. Pungent and sharp, you’ll be able to smell this strain from a mile away. Cannabis newbies be warned: Chemdawg tends to be very potent. Consumers can expect to have a cerebral experience, coupled with a strong heavy-bodied feeling.
