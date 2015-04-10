Tweed
Royal Dankness
HybridTHC 6%CBD 8%
Tweed Royal Dankness is a hybrid strain with high THC and minimal amounts of CBD. Royal Dankness comes from a cross of Dancehall and Respect strains. Its buds are tight and complemented with an orange hue and dense trichome coverage. Some associate fruity, spicy, and skunky flavours with the Royal Dankness strain.
Royal Highness effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
