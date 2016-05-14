About this product
8-14% THC | 7-13% CBD
Tweed Skunk Haze is a hybrid strain with balanced levels of THC and CBD, making it more suitable for first-time users compared to a higher THC strain. Skunk Haze is a cross of Afghani, Columbian, and Thai landrace genetics with a CBD cultivar. Its narrow, dense buds are complemented by bright coloured pistils. Some associate earthy, woody, or citrusy flavours with the Skunk Haze strain.
About this strain
Skunk Haze
Skunk Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand
Tweed
At Tweed, we make it easy for you to feel good. How? By having consistently good weed that’s easy to choose, easy to understand, and easy to enjoy.
We’ve got all your favourite strains, and formats that help you make the best of any moment, including:
Whole flower and pre-rolls
Drinks and edibles
Vapes and vape pens
Oils and softgels
