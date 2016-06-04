About this product
Tweed UK Cheese is a hybrid strain with high THC and minimal amounts of CBD. UK Cheese is a cross of Afghani Landrace, Columbian Gold and Acapulco Gold genetics. Its forest green buds are complemented by orange pistils. Caryophyllene and humulene are the terpenes which give this strain’s aroma spicy hints of hops and cloves.
UK Cheese, also known as "Cognitiva," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain and phenotype of Skunk #1. This strain provides energetic, euphoric effects that allow for mental relaxation without sedation. Medical marijuana patients choose UK Cheese to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia and inflammation. This strain features a flavor profile that is unique, with undertones of berry and spicy cheese. Growers say UK Cheese has dense nugs that are light green and coated in orange hairs. This strain was originally cultivated in the early 1990s by a UK collective group known as “Exodus”; as a result, this strain is also known as Exodus Cheese.
We’ve got all your favourite strains, and formats that help you make the best of any moment, including:
Whole flower and pre-rolls
Drinks and edibles
Vapes and vape pens
Oils and softgels