Branding is a disciplined process used to build awareness and extend customer loyalty.



It requires a mandate from the top and a readiness to invest in the future. It’s about seizing every opportunity to express why people should choose one brand over another. A desire to lead, outpace the competition, and giving your business the best tools to reach customers are the reasons why companies leverage branding.



“Emotional branding is a dynamic cocktail or anthropology, imagination, sensory experiences and visionary approach to change.”



In this process, we will identify what boldly differentiates your brand in the minds of your customers. When we position a brand correctly for success, we create new openings in an oversaturated, continually changing marketplace.



We will build on a deep understanding of your customer needs and aspirations, the competition, the strengths and weaknesses of your current brand, and changes in demographics, technology, and trends.



Brand Identity:

• Logotype

• Look & Feel

• Color System

• Typography system

• Iconography

• Brand Guide



Stationery:

• Printed Letterhead

• Digital Letterhead

• Email Signature

• Business Card

• Envelope

• Folder



Social Media:

Social Media Setup, including the design of profile images and copywriting for description areas.



*deliverable will vary depending on the customers need.