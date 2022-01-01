About this product
In our brand strategy session we will review:
- Situational overview and capture: where is the company right now, an overview and update from the executive team.
- Brand exploration: brand exercises to clearly define the market perception of the Hazo brand, present and future.
- Review of functional philosophies: mission, vision, and core values.
- Review internal culture: candid discussion on the internal culture of the company.
- Brand architecture exploration: structure and direction for new growth and opportunities within the company.
- Evaluation of past efforts: what has worked and what has not with messaging and marketing.
- Understanding of long-term and short-term goals: where do you see your company headed.
- Understanding immediate challenges: naming, positioning, brand identity, investment opportunities, etc.
Once we gather this information we will provide:
1. Executive summary
- Situational Capture
- Current Internal Structure
- Company Offering
- Industries Served
- Target Profile
- Competitive Analysis
2. Key Issues Identified
3. Summary of Short Term and Long Term Goals
4. Functional philosophies recommended direction for discussion
- Vision
- Mission
- Values
5. Brand Positioning recommended direction for discussion
- Brand Positioning Statement
- Tagline
- Tone of Voice
6. Top 5 Strategic Recommendations to advance the brand
7. Timing for recommended new initiatives
8. Cost structure per initiative
