In our brand strategy session we will review:

- Situational overview and capture: where is the company right now, an overview and update from the executive team.

- Brand exploration: brand exercises to clearly define the market perception of the Hazo brand, present and future.

- Review of functional philosophies: mission, vision, and core values.

- Review internal culture: candid discussion on the internal culture of the company.

- Brand architecture exploration: structure and direction for new growth and opportunities within the company.

- Evaluation of past efforts: what has worked and what has not with messaging and marketing.

- Understanding of long-term and short-term goals: where do you see your company headed.

- Understanding immediate challenges: naming, positioning, brand identity, investment opportunities, etc.



Once we gather this information we will provide:

1. Executive summary

- Situational Capture

- Current Internal Structure

- Company Offering

- Industries Served

- Target Profile

- Competitive Analysis

2. Key Issues Identified

3. Summary of Short Term and Long Term Goals

4. Functional philosophies recommended direction for discussion

- Vision

- Mission

- Values

5. Brand Positioning recommended direction for discussion

- Brand Positioning Statement

- Tagline

- Tone of Voice

6. Top 5 Strategic Recommendations to advance the brand

7. Timing for recommended new initiatives

8. Cost structure per initiative