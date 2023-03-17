Apple Fritters is a multiple award-winning strain whose heredity comprises multiple legendary strains. This hybrid blends high potency and an exotic terpene profile to provide cannabis enthusiasts with a one-of-a-kind experience that keeps them coming back for more. Apple Fritter’s balanced effects allow for its diverse applications as a recreational and medical strain. Cultivators enjoy growing this strain as it displays robust growth and moderate cultivation difficulty. THC level at 25% and CBD level at 0.5%.

