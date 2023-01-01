Black Domina is a strain whose popularity has spanned nearly three decades. This variety combines the finest Indica genetics (landrace strains) to create a one-of-a-kind, legendary hybrid. Black Domina auto adds Ruderalis genetics into the mix, making this a fast-finishing, highly productive, potent, and easy-to-grow strain. The Black Domina Auto was created by crossing the legendary Black Domina strain with a Ruderalis variety. This auto-flowering variety is predominantly Indica, making it an excellent end-of-day toking choice. The strain comprises 15% THC, 0.5% CBD, and 1% CBG.

