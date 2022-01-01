The Blackberry Kush or BBK is a potent marijuana strain with a mysterious origin. That notwithstanding, this strain has gained immense popularity over the years, thanks to the powerful body high and stimulating cerebral effects it provides.



A few things about the strain remain constant, despite the different theories surrounding the strain's origin. First, Blackberry Kush is an Indica dominant strain (80%) with a moderate THC at 20%. Second, the CBD level for this strain is low at 0.5%



Blackberry Kush is effective in managing chronic pain and inflammation. The phytochemical composition makes this strain ideal for combating insomnia, eating disorders, anxiety, and stress-related symptoms.



Blackberry Kush has one of the strongest aroma and flavor properties among the Indica strains. The aroma from freshly treated Blackberry Kush buds can be described as fruity, with some people getting blackberry jam nuances. When you combust the buds, they produce a strong hashy aroma and jet fuel hints.