The Blue Cookies, aka Blue GSC, or Blue Girl Scout Cookies, is a revered strain that delivers on all fronts. From aesthetics to flavor, aroma, and ease of growth, this is definitely a must-have variety for any proclaimed cannabis enthusiast and grower.



This Indica-leaning (60%) leaning strain was developed by crossing Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. Blue Cookies are one of the most potent strains in the market, boasting an impressive 20% to 25%, which beginners might find staggering high.



The THC and Indica-Sativa properties make the strain ideal for managing chronic pain, insomnia, eating disorders, inflammation, anxiety disorders, and depression.



Blue Cookies are resilient and resistant to pests and mildew. However, expertise is required to increase the strain’s potency and yield. These growing tips include:



Keep the temperatures between 21 and 3 degrees Celsius for optimal yields and potency.

Expose the plants to slightly colder than normal temperatures at night before harvest to bring out the purple coloration.

Prune dead or unhealthy branches. This allows the plant to focus on creating high-quality, potent buds.

Providing support to the plant to prevent the buds from bending or breaking down branches.

Blue Cookies complete flowering in 8 to 10 weeks when grown indoors and yield between 340 to 450 grams/m2. When planted outdoors, the strain completes flowering in late September and yields about 450 grams/plant.