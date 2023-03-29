Blue Widow Feminized Cannabis Seeds is a connoisseur favourite. The combination of intense strength and fruity flavour has worked quickly to win the hearts of many an experienced smoker – and it’s no surprise really, when you look at the pedigree of Blue Widow’s genetics. It is certainly a strain for the sweet toothed, the taste and aroma of Blue Widow is unmistakably fruity, with those oh so sweet, dank undertones. THC level at 27% and CBD level at 0.3%.

