For most people, a wholesome toking session is an experience that leaves them energized, focused, and better positioned, both mentally and physically. The CBD Black Diesel strain fits the bill. This strain is revered for its ability to combine the energizing effects of Sativa genetics with the wellness-boosting effects of CBD. The hybrid is an excellent recreational choice that doubles up as an effective therapeutic agent. The feminized CBD Black Diesel cannabis is a product of two legendary strains; NYC Diesel genetics and CBD-rich Juanita La Lagrimosa. It has a balanced THC-CBD ratio, each at 8%.

