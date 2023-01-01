This strain results from a cross between the original Girl Scout Cookies (Durban Poison X OG Kush) and a CBD-dominant strain. The strain is Indica leaning and contains an equal ratio of THC and CBD 1:1. CBD Girl Scout Cookies contains 15% THC and 15% CBD. This cannabis strain is short, like other Indica-dominant strains, attaining a maximum height of 80-90cm. The nugs are dense and covered in a heavy trichome cover, while the leaves have a combination of violet, amber, and green hues.

