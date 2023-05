No CBD-rich cannabis strain contains a rich genetic history than the feminized Harlequin. This strain was developed by crossing the following strains; Thai sativa X Colombian Gold X Swiss sativa X Nepalese Indica. It is Sativa-leaning and contains around 1% THC and approximately 16%-18% CBD, making it the perfect choice for medical use. This is one of the first-ever CBD-rich strains to hit the market.

