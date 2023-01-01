This strain is an excellent recreational choice for anyone looking for something to keep them upbeat and motivated throughout the day. It also doubles as a potent and effective therapeutic agent for a wide range of ailments and conditions. Chocolope’s stellar reputation has seen it win multiple awards, including the 2007 High Times awards for the strain of the year category. Chocolope’s history can be traced to Amsterdam. DNA Genetics bred the strain in the 80s by crossing a male Cannalope Haze with a female Chocolate Thai. This resulted in a hard-hitting, almost pure Sativa strain (95% Sativa and 5%) with 19% to 20% THC. CBD levels fall below the 1% mark.

