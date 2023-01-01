The Durban Poison autoflower is a resilient, fast-growing, and massive strain that delivers potent Sativa effects that keep you productive, happy, and motivated throughout the day. Durban Poison Auto was discovered in the 1970s in Durban, South Africa. Its remarkable characteristics make it one of the most popular strains on earth. To create the auto version, we crossed the original Durban Poison with a Ruderalis strain. This led to a fast-finishing variety with 15% to 25% of THC. CBD ranges between 0.1% and 0.7%. Sativa landrace strains are known to have high levels of THCV, a cannabinoid that is also referred to as diet weed.

Show more