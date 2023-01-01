The name Durban Poison might give the impression of a lethal strain with adverse effects, but the opposite is actually true. This heirloom strain provides refreshing effects that energize and motivate a user for many hours. This, coupled with the enticing flavor and aroma, will hook anyone completely. DP history stretches its roots to South Africa, where it was grown from the 14th century. The DP cannabis is a pure Sativa strain whose effects make it a darling to many. On average, DP contains 21% of THC, but it can stretch to 26%, which is relatively high. The CBD level for DP ranges between 0.2% and 1%.

