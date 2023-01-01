The Fruity Pebbles cannabis strain is a staple for weed enthusiasts who enjoy a diverse strain with a multitude of applications. You can use this slightly Indica dominant strain for different purposes and intents, whether recreationally or medically. Fruity pebbles (55% Indica and 45% Sativa) is an offspring of a complex cross of legendary strains: a cross of the visually appealing Green Ribbon and the delicious Granddaddy Purple was crossed with (Tahoe OG X Alien Kush). This crossing resulted in a THC-rich strain (18% to 20%) that delivers balanced cerebral and body-centered effects. CBD levels are at 2%.

