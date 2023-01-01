Robert Bergman likes his strains anonymous, and the feminized Gold Leaf is no exception. According to him, this strain was developed after crossing multiple strains, leaving researchers to speculate on the source. However, it is suspected that the strain is a cross between Purple Urkle and Cornbread. The result is a feminized strain comprising 60% Indica and 40% Sativa genetics. Gold Leaf packs an impressive 17-21% THC, which is relatively high. CBD level is at 1.5%.

