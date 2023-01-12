Grandaddy Purple Feminized Cannabis Seeds is Indica-dominant with an impressive yield, Granddaddy Purple marijuana is a true O.G. strain with a heavy-hitting high that will have you on your couch in no time. Aptly named more for its “wisdom” than its age, Granddaddy Purple Feminized marijuana is the kind of indica one turns to when they need deep relaxation to aid sleep and recovery. Contains THC level at 22% and CBD level at 0.4%.

