The Gushers cannabis strain is a multiple award-winning strain with quite an impressive reputation. This is the go-to choice for many recreational and medical cannabis consumers. Gushers feminized cannabis has a rich history, having been developed from the Californian elite clone Gushers. The parent strain was a cross between Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush, two legendary strains. With an average of 25% THC, this is a highly potent strain, a reserve for experienced tokers. CBD levels are at 0.5%.

Show more