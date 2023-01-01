This Sativa strain is an excellent pick for a wake-and-bake session. It will keep you upbeat, happy, and motivated throughout the day. The Lamb’s Bread presents a challenge best suited for intermediate and experienced cultivators. Below is everything you need to know about this exotic strain. The exact genetics of the Lamb’s Bread is unknown. However, the strain is believed to be a phenotype of the revered Jamaican landrace strain. This Sativa leaning strain (95%) has medium-high THC levels ranging from 16% to 21% and CBD around 2%.

Show more