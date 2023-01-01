Purple Haze provides consumers superior effects characterized by increased energy levels, a creativity boost, and optimistic thoughts. Despite the above-average potency, this strain does not overwhelm consumers, making it a great choice for novice or occasional users. Purple Haze’s origin remains unclear; I guess you can say it is hazy. However, this does not take away the strain’s outstanding attributes. Purple Haze is believed to be a cross between the revered Original Haze and Purple Thai. The result is a potent strain with moderate THC levels between 15% and 20% and CBD levels at 0.3%.

Show more