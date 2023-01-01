Like a punch, the Purple Punch feminized delivers a hard-hitting high, a quality that every experienced consumer admires in a strain. What makes this strain more appealing is its multiple medical applications. Purple Punch has a unique phytochemical composition that is essential in treating and managing multiple conditions. The Purple Punch feminized cannabis by crossing Granddaddy Purple (GDP) and Larry OG. This strain is 90% Indica and 10% Sativa. The THC levels in this strain go beyond 20%, making it a great choice for experienced stoners. CBD levels at 0.7%.

