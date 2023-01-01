After creating a successfully potent and flavorful strain, making an auto version becomes inevitable. Runtz Auto combines everything a marijuana enthusiast yearns for: sweet flavor and aroma, high potency, and considerable yield. Impressively, Runtz auto seeds grow from germination to maturity within ten weeks and occupy less space due to their compact nature. Runtz Auto is an award-winning strain resulting from crossing three legendary strains; Gelato, Ruderalis, and Zkittlez. The strain is 70% Indica, 30% Sativa, and boasts 22% THC, CBD levels are low at 0.1%.

