8 Ball Kush Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
IndicaTHC 22%CBD —
8 Ball Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
