Utoya's Top Rated Entourage Blend

The entourage effect is what happens when multiple cannabinoids and terpenes work synergistically to create specific effects and feelings throughout the body and mind. Cannabinoids act as the engine or the driving force of the effects, while terpenes act more like a steering wheel, turning the effects into the direction that they need to go in, such as activating hunger, making you sleepy, or making you want to eat less and have more energy!



The Entourage Effect is what everyone has been looking for forever; since the beginning of the hemp and cannabis industry.



We all wanted to find the perfect blends and balances to create fantastic euphoria and amazing results for the consumer.



Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.



Utoya's HHC Hexahydrocannabinol is one of the newest cannabinoids to hit the market, it has the reputation of being 80% as strong as Delta 9 THC, to which we can honestly say this seems about right.



There are a lot of cannabinoids coming out, and many of them will hold some pretty strong claims, for example, we can remember when THC-O was first introduced as the psychedelic cannabinoid. We all were thinking we were going to get to see some pretty neat colors or something, but for the most part, this seemed to fall very short in this regard. HHC, however, doesn’t exactly capture this same type of attention.



It seems that some people felt that HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol) was a lot like mixing weed with liquor. We offer HHC Vapes, HHC Gummies, HHC Drinks, HHC Flower and more!



This is a bit misleading. Consumers of HHC do not feel like they are drunk and just puffed on a joint. That seems to fail the description of the euphoria overall. We perceive this cannabinoid to behave in a way that reflects the personality of Indica.



What is THCO vs regular THC?



Utoya's THCO has been described as the spiritual cannabinoid, and said to be 3 times stronger than Delta 9 THC. According to what happened with us here at Utoya, we can say that we didn’t necessarily experience any spiritual or psychedelic effects ourselves, but some people did say that they felt a buzz and tingle that was similar to a mushroom feeling. While we cannot make this claim for our own staff, we can at least say the following about this cannabinoid:



It is strong!

You can’t take into account your tolerance for other cannabinoids, this one doesn’t work the same, so it doesn’t matter if you are a heavy-weight champion pot-smoker or a light-weight. Your effects may differ!

This takes about 30 minutes for the euphoria to kick in, however, when it kicks, it’s not an instant punch, it’s a roller coaster and you’re going along for the ride which may last anywhere from 1 hour to 5 hours depending on the person.

For many of us, this is an energetic buzz, we feel like it suits the Sativa flowers and strains beautifully.

Some people may find it hard to go to sleep with THC-O. So plan accordingly!

Great cannabinoid by itself, but even more awesome when combined with Delta 8 in a vape or flower.

Fantastic for an uplifted afternoon or activity energy booster! (The gym is amazing on THC-O!)

THC-O is truly an interesting cannabinoid in how it is created, how it works in the body, and what’s more is that this cannabinoid is only just starting to become more explored.



What is Delta 8?



D8 THC is a psychoactive cannabinoid that is considered to be a more mild and balanced form of THC, or more specifically more mild than Delta 9 THC, which is what is regulated in the medical marijuana industry, and is currently federally illegal. This cannabinoid is a good option for getting high without going beyond the point of functionality. Try our d8 drinks!



What is THCP?



THCP is a very special cannabinoid with an affinity for CB1 and CB2 receptors that is 33 times greater than Delta 9 THC (medically regulated cannabis). This cannabinoid is said to be highly desirable for its very quality effects, most notably, an almost tingly sense of comfort that starts at the head and works its way down into the body.



This cannabinoid is present in our Elite and Reserve Entourage lines. Scientists have speculated that this cannabinoid is likely a key element in certain cannabis strains that provides some of the most desirable effects.



We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!



