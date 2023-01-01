Rainbow Lava is a one of a kind hybrid strain unique to Valhalla Flwr. It was created by crossing Jungle Lava with Rainbow Kush. It is excellent for pain relief as well as helps elevates mood with a mild euphoric high. Rainbow Lava consistently produces dense buds with deep purple colors coated in trichomes. It carries a sweet, fruity scent with undertones of a woody, clove like aroma.

