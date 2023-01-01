Rainbow Lava is a one of a kind hybrid strain unique to Valhalla Flwr. It was created by crossing Jungle Lava with Rainbow Kush. It is excellent for pain relief as well as helps elevates mood with a mild euphoric high. Rainbow Lava consistently produces dense buds with deep purple colors coated in trichomes. It carries a sweet, fruity scent with undertones of a woody, clove like aroma.
No product reviews
We are a family owned and operated facility nestled in the mountains of Kelowna BC. As legacy growers we offer high quality small batch craft cannabis. Customer satisfaction is our top priority and quality will never be compromised.