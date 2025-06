Now available in a 5-pack, our Delta 8 1 Gram Joint makes it easier than ever to enjoy the fresh flavor and powerful effects of CBD hemp flower, infused with 75 milligrams of psychoactive, soothing delta 8 THC. As always, we use strictly top-shelf, organically grown flower to give you the best that industrial hemp has to offer.



Thanks to our delta 8 joints, you don’t have to go through the trouble of grinding and rolling your own. Just open the package, take it out, light it up and relax – we’ve done all of the hard work for you so that you don’t need to do anything but enjoy.



