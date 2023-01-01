A1 Delta 9 Gummies - 100MG (Sativa/Indica) - 3 PACK
About this product
3 Pack
Our Berry OG Delta-9 gummies are a delicious way to indulge in some relaxation. Each gummy contains a potent 10mg of Delta-9 THC, and the juicy berry flavor is sure to delight your taste buds. Whether you need a quick stress reliever or a way to unwind after a long day, these gummies will do the trick.
Our Orange Mango Delta-9 gummies offer a refreshing tropical twist to your daily routine. Each gummy contains 10mg of Delta-9 THC and is infused with the sweet and tangy taste of orange and mango. Perfect for starting your day off with a kick or managing stress through the day, these gummies are a tasty and effective choice.
Our Strawberry Banana Delta-9 gummies are a delicious and convenient way to enjoy the benefits of Delta-9 THC. Each gummy contains 10mg of Delta-9 THC and is infused with the luscious flavors of ripe strawberry and sweet banana. Great for a chill night in or as a quick mood booster during the day.
Our Blue Raspberry Delta-9 gummies are a tasty and potent way to unwind after a long day. Each gummy contains 10mg of Delta-9 THC and is infused with the sweet and tart taste of blue raspberries. Whether you need to manage stress or just want to relax and unwind, these gummies are a delicious choice.
Day-Time (AM) - 10mg ∆9:10mg CBG (Orange Mango / Berry OG)
Night-Time (PM) - 10mg ∆9:2mg CBN (Blue Rasberry / Strawberry Banana)
These gummies are Non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free, making them a healthy and conscious choice. Unlike CBD gummies, they offer a mild and relaxing high without the anxiousness that Delta-9 THC can sometimes cause. Delta-8 THC may take some time to take effect, so it's advisable to start with a low dosage and gradually increase it.
They are also packaged in childproof packaging for safety.
Ingredient: Prebiotic tapioca fiber, cane sugar, pectin, citric acid, and ascorbic acid (vitamin C), distillate, organic fruit extracts, organic colors, organic sunflower oil, and tapioca syrup.
Our Berry OG Delta-9 gummies are a delicious way to indulge in some relaxation. Each gummy contains a potent 10mg of Delta-9 THC, and the juicy berry flavor is sure to delight your taste buds. Whether you need a quick stress reliever or a way to unwind after a long day, these gummies will do the trick.
Our Orange Mango Delta-9 gummies offer a refreshing tropical twist to your daily routine. Each gummy contains 10mg of Delta-9 THC and is infused with the sweet and tangy taste of orange and mango. Perfect for starting your day off with a kick or managing stress through the day, these gummies are a tasty and effective choice.
Our Strawberry Banana Delta-9 gummies are a delicious and convenient way to enjoy the benefits of Delta-9 THC. Each gummy contains 10mg of Delta-9 THC and is infused with the luscious flavors of ripe strawberry and sweet banana. Great for a chill night in or as a quick mood booster during the day.
Our Blue Raspberry Delta-9 gummies are a tasty and potent way to unwind after a long day. Each gummy contains 10mg of Delta-9 THC and is infused with the sweet and tart taste of blue raspberries. Whether you need to manage stress or just want to relax and unwind, these gummies are a delicious choice.
Day-Time (AM) - 10mg ∆9:10mg CBG (Orange Mango / Berry OG)
Night-Time (PM) - 10mg ∆9:2mg CBN (Blue Rasberry / Strawberry Banana)
These gummies are Non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free, making them a healthy and conscious choice. Unlike CBD gummies, they offer a mild and relaxing high without the anxiousness that Delta-9 THC can sometimes cause. Delta-8 THC may take some time to take effect, so it's advisable to start with a low dosage and gradually increase it.
They are also packaged in childproof packaging for safety.
Ingredient: Prebiotic tapioca fiber, cane sugar, pectin, citric acid, and ascorbic acid (vitamin C), distillate, organic fruit extracts, organic colors, organic sunflower oil, and tapioca syrup.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ValuVape.com - The Top Cannabinoid Supplier
Valuvape.com is the ultimate destination for all your cannabinoid, edible, and vape product needs. As a leading online supplier, we provide customers with a vast selection of premium products that are both affordable and of the highest quality. Our goal is to offer our customers the best products available in the market, while also ensuring that they are getting the best value for their money.
We pride ourselves on sourcing our products only from the most reputable manufacturers and distributors in the industry. This allows us to ensure that all of our products are rigorously tested for purity and potency, so our customers can trust that they are getting the best possible product. We are constantly on the lookout for new and innovative products to add to our inventory, so our customers can always try the latest and greatest products on the market.
Our product selection includes a wide range of edibles, vape products, and smokeable cannabinoids, all available in different forms, flavors, and potencies. Our edibles range from sweet and delicious gummies to savory snacks, while our vape products come in a variety of forms, including cartridges, pods, and disposable pens. Our cannabinoid products include tinctures, capsules, and topicals, ensuring that we have a product that can meet everyone's needs.
At Valuvape.com, we are committed to providing our customers with a seamless shopping experience. Our website is easy to navigate, and we offer free shipping on all orders over $50. We also have a dedicated customer support team that is always available to help with any questions or concerns you may have.
In conclusion, if you are looking for a reliable and affordable source for high-quality cannabinoid, edible, and vape products, Valuvape.com is the place to go. With our wide selection of products, competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and commitment to quality, we are confident that you will find the perfect product to meet your needs. Shop with us today and experience the difference that Valuvape.com can make in your life!
We pride ourselves on sourcing our products only from the most reputable manufacturers and distributors in the industry. This allows us to ensure that all of our products are rigorously tested for purity and potency, so our customers can trust that they are getting the best possible product. We are constantly on the lookout for new and innovative products to add to our inventory, so our customers can always try the latest and greatest products on the market.
Our product selection includes a wide range of edibles, vape products, and smokeable cannabinoids, all available in different forms, flavors, and potencies. Our edibles range from sweet and delicious gummies to savory snacks, while our vape products come in a variety of forms, including cartridges, pods, and disposable pens. Our cannabinoid products include tinctures, capsules, and topicals, ensuring that we have a product that can meet everyone's needs.
At Valuvape.com, we are committed to providing our customers with a seamless shopping experience. Our website is easy to navigate, and we offer free shipping on all orders over $50. We also have a dedicated customer support team that is always available to help with any questions or concerns you may have.
In conclusion, if you are looking for a reliable and affordable source for high-quality cannabinoid, edible, and vape products, Valuvape.com is the place to go. With our wide selection of products, competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and commitment to quality, we are confident that you will find the perfect product to meet your needs. Shop with us today and experience the difference that Valuvape.com can make in your life!