Alien OG is a highly sought-after hybrid strain with a combination of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. Known for its potent effects, this strain is famous for its lemon-pine smell and flavor. It produces a heavy body and cerebral relaxation, which makes it an excellent choice for unwinding after a long day. The shatter is high in Myrcene and Caryophyllene terpenes, which adds to the overall relaxing and calming experience.

