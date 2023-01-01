About this product
Activate any substance without the risk of burning it using this home-friendly decarboxylator, The Ardent Nova Lift.
Stealth and discretion are ensured, given that the Nova lift is quiet and odorless. The Nova Lift has an easy-to-use one button control mechanism.
The loading chamber has a capacity of 1-2oz. The decarboxylation process takes approximately 2 hours to complete and the user is made aware of completion by the glowing of the green button.
Upon activation you may load it back into the Nova Lift for a second cycle, to make sure you get every single bit, or simply throw it away after cooking.
What is Decarboxylation?
Decarboxylation is a chemical reaction that essentially removes the tough waxy substances from your herb, allowing you to more efficiently cook while absorbing every single gram of precious material. It boosts the power and potency of your herbs allowing you to make more with less!
Whats in the box:
1 Nova Decarboxylator
Features:
Activates Full Plant Part
Perfect to Make Herbal Infused Butter & Oil
2 Hours For Full Decarboxylation
1-2 oz Material Capacity
Single-Button Control Mechanism
Premium Grade Thermal Heating Element and Dual Sensors
Silent & Smell Proof
