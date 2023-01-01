About this product
THC-P, a new hemp-derived cannabinoid, is now available for extraction similar to Delta 8 THC. It is known to be up to 30 times more potent than regular THC, which is why we use a suitable percentage to ensure a safe and pleasant experience. THC-P, or Delta-P, is famous for its intense body and head buzz. We advise you to use it with caution since it is a powerful compound that is more potent than both Delta-8 and Delta-10.
If you're looking for a sativa-dominant hybrid that provides a burst of energy and creativity, Lemon Haze is a perfect choice. As the name suggests, this strain has a zesty citrus aroma and flavor, making it a refreshing choice for daytime use. Lemon Haze has a high THC content, making it a potent strain that provides a clear-headed, euphoric high. Its effects are long-lasting, making it an excellent choice for those seeking relief from depression, stress, and fatigue. Lemon Haze is a great strain for those who are looking for a flavorful and energizing experience.
LA Confidential is an indica-dominant hybrid that provides a powerful, relaxing high. With its earthy, piney aroma, this strain is perfect for those who prefer a more mellow, calming experience. LA Confidential has a high THC content, making it a potent strain that can provide relief from pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Its effects are long-lasting, making it an excellent choice for those who need help winding down at the end of the day. LA Confidential is a great strain for those who are looking for a smooth and tranquil experience.
About this brand
ValuVape.com - The Top Cannabinoid Supplier
Valuvape.com is the ultimate destination for all your cannabinoid, edible, and vape product needs. As a leading online supplier, we provide customers with a vast selection of premium products that are both affordable and of the highest quality. Our goal is to offer our customers the best products available in the market, while also ensuring that they are getting the best value for their money.
We pride ourselves on sourcing our products only from the most reputable manufacturers and distributors in the industry. This allows us to ensure that all of our products are rigorously tested for purity and potency, so our customers can trust that they are getting the best possible product. We are constantly on the lookout for new and innovative products to add to our inventory, so our customers can always try the latest and greatest products on the market.
Our product selection includes a wide range of edibles, vape products, and smokeable cannabinoids, all available in different forms, flavors, and potencies. Our edibles range from sweet and delicious gummies to savory snacks, while our vape products come in a variety of forms, including cartridges, pods, and disposable pens. Our cannabinoid products include tinctures, capsules, and topicals, ensuring that we have a product that can meet everyone's needs.
At Valuvape.com, we are committed to providing our customers with a seamless shopping experience. Our website is easy to navigate, and we offer free shipping on all orders over $50. We also have a dedicated customer support team that is always available to help with any questions or concerns you may have.
In conclusion, if you are looking for a reliable and affordable source for high-quality cannabinoid, edible, and vape products, Valuvape.com is the place to go. With our wide selection of products, competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and commitment to quality, we are confident that you will find the perfect product to meet your needs. Shop with us today and experience the difference that Valuvape.com can make in your life!