Logo for the brand Van der Pop

Van der Pop

Cloudburst

15-25% THC | <0.1% CBD

Van der Pop’s Cloudburst is a potent hybrid varietal featuring high THC content and minimal CBD. It’s known for its elevated THC percentages.
This strain’s aromas are particularly earthy with some notes of cheese & wood.
