Van der Pop
About this product
15-25% THC | <0.1% CBD
Van der Pop’s Cloudburst is a potent hybrid varietal featuring high THC content and minimal CBD. It’s known for its elevated THC percentages.
This strain’s aromas are particularly earthy with some notes of cheese & wood.
