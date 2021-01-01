Van der Pop
About this product
5-15% THC | 5-15% CBD
Van der Pop’s Eclipse is an indica dominant varietal featuring well balanced THC & CBD content. It’s known for its elevated CBD percentages.
This strain’s aromas are filled with earthy, woody and spicy notes.
Van der Pop’s Eclipse is an indica dominant varietal featuring well balanced THC & CBD content. It’s known for its elevated CBD percentages.
This strain’s aromas are filled with earthy, woody and spicy notes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!