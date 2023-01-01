𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐬 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐕𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐬



𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒 originated in 2014 with the simple desire to make the dankest vape cartridges on the planet.



𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒 510 threaded cartridge utilize iKonic ceramic technology by iKrusher to ensure optimum surface-to-coil coverage, maximizing flavor and vapor production. This is the industry standard for high-viscosity oils.



* iKonic Ceramic Technology

* Medical grade Borosilicate glass tank

* Lead-Free Copper center rod post

* Upgraded mouthpiece design to allow for maximum air-flow

* XL intake holes to allow for high viscosity



𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒 is tested at multiple stages throughout its manufacturing cycle by a state certified lab. We don't use cutting agents, emulsifiers or synthetic agents including vitamin E acetate. We test the final formulas for cannabinoids, pesticides, terpenes, microbiological and residual solvents

