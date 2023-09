๐‚๐š๐ง๐ง๐š๐›๐ข๐ฌ ๐Ž๐ข๐ฅ ๐•๐š๐ฉ๐ž ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐๐ ๐ž๐ฌ



๐•๐€๐๐„๐Œ๐„๐ƒ๐’ originated in 2014 with the simple desire to make the dankest vape cartridges on the planet.



๐•๐€๐๐„๐Œ๐„๐ƒ๐’ 510 threaded cartridge utilize iKonic ceramic technology by iKrusher to ensure optimum surface-to-coil coverage, maximizing flavor and vapor production. This is the industry standard for high-viscosity oils.



* iKonic Ceramic Technology

* Medical grade Borosilicate glass tank

* Lead-Free Copper center rod post

* Upgraded mouthpiece design to allow for maximum air-flow

* XL intake holes to allow for high viscosity



๐•๐€๐๐„๐Œ๐„๐ƒ๐’ is tested at multiple stages throughout its manufacturing cycle by a state certified lab. We don't use cutting agents, emulsifiers or synthetic agents including vitamin E acetate. We test the final formulas for cannabinoids, pesticides, terpenes, microbiological and residual solvents

