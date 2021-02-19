About this product
About this strain
Candy Store effects
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Headache
2% of people say it helps with headache
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fatigue
8% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
